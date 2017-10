July 25 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Exco Technologies Ltd posted a 49 jump in third-quarter profit on strong demand in North America.

Net income rose to C$5.5 million ($5.40 million), or 14 Canadian cents per share, from C$3.7 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 21 percent to C$59.2 million.