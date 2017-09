AUSTIN, Texas, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Texas on Wednesday executed a man convicted of strangling a female impersonator in Houston in 2001 and then stealing the victim’s car, a prisons official said.

Richard Masterson, 43, was put to death by lethal injection at the state’s death chamber in Huntsville. Masterson, who claimed the death was accidental, was pronounced dead at 6:53 p.m., the official said. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)