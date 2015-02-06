FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harris sees integration costs from Exelis, savings later
February 6, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

Harris sees integration costs from Exelis, savings later

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Harris Corp’s acquisition of Exelis Inc will result in some integration costs continuing through fiscal 2016, but savings from consolidating headquarters and other measures will begin to emerge that year, Chief Executive William Brown said.

Brown said on a call with analysts that the acquisition would also lead to higher revenues in fiscal 2016, noting a projected upturn in U.S. defense spending.

He said the company would take a “hard look” at the combined portfolio, but the first priority was on integrating the two firms and closing the deal.

Brown said he expected a positive reaction to the deal from both companies’ U.S. military customers, given anticipated cost savings and the ability of the combined firm to focus more on innovation.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

