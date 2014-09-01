FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exelixis to cut jobs after prostate cancer drug fails late-stage study
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2014 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

Exelixis to cut jobs after prostate cancer drug fails late-stage study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Cancer drug developer Exelixis Inc said on Monday it would cut about 70 percent of its workforce after its experimental prostate cancer drug cabozantinib failed a late-stage study.

The drug did not show a statistically significant increase in overall survival in men treated with cabozantinib as compared with prednisone, the company said.

Prednisone, a generic drug manufactured by several companies, treats some inflammatory diseases as well as some types of cancer.

In 2012, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Exelixis’ Cometriq, or cabozantinib, for the treatment of a rare type of thyroid cancer.

As a result of the outcome of the trial, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it would cut about 160 employees.. It would have about 70 employees remaining.

The job cuts would allow the company to focus on the late-stage clinical trials of cabozantinib in a form of kidney cancer and advanced liver cancer, Exelixis said.

The company anticipates a one-time restructuring charge associated with the workforce reduction of about $6 million to $8 million. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.