March 19, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Texas city objects to Exide restructuring, citing cleanup deal

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The city of Frisco, Texas, has objected to batterymaker Exide Technologies’ restructuring plan, saying the plan does not go far enough to ensure there is enough money to clean up pollution at a shuttered lead recycling plant it owns.

Exide’s bankruptcy has cast a cloud over a cleanup deal between the city and the company, Frisco said in court papers filed on Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. The city said Exide, which makes lead-acid automotive batteries, should not have the ability to back out of the deal after it exits bankruptcy.

