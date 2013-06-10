FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Battery maker Exide Technologies files for bankruptcy
June 10, 2013

Battery maker Exide Technologies files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. battery maker Exide Technologies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early on Monday, court documents showed, with the aim of cutting debt and implementing a restructuring plan to better compete in the market.

Exide estimated liabilities and assets of more than $1 billion dollars, according to the court filing.

The company said the Chapter 11 filing applies to the U.S. parent only.

The case is Exide Technologies, Case No. 13-11482, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
