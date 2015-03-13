FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulator wants Exide to guarantee Ch. 11 plan won't bar lawsuit
March 13, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Regulator wants Exide to guarantee Ch. 11 plan won't bar lawsuit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A California regulator has objected to Exide Technologies’ reorganization plan, saying the battery maker needs to make clear that a $60 million lawsuit against it over a facility at the center of its bankruptcy can proceed after confirmation.

“We just want to make sure we can go forward with the lawsuit,” said Jack Shrum of Werb & Sullivan in Wilmington, Delaware who represents the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L632gc

