Regulator wants Exide to guarantee Ch. 11 plan won't bar lawsuit

(Reuters) - A California regulator has objected to Exide Technologies’ reorganization plan, saying the battery maker needs to make clear that a $60 million lawsuit against it over a facility at the center of its bankruptcy can proceed after confirmation.

“We just want to make sure we can go forward with the lawsuit,” said Jack Shrum of Werb & Sullivan in Wilmington, Delaware who represents the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

