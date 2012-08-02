FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exide Technologies 1st-qtr net loss widens, shares fall
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

Exide Technologies 1st-qtr net loss widens, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Exide Technologies posted a wider first-quarter loss, hurt by higher pricing of spent batteries in North America, sending its shares down 13 percent in after-market trade.

The lead-acid battery maker said operating income for the quarter declined by $12.6 million to $1.1 million as margins came under pressure due to higher costs associated with buying back spent batteries.

For the first quarter ended June 30, net loss attributable to Exide Technologies was $106.5 million, or $1.38 per share, compared with $5.2 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $693.4 million. Net sales in its transportation business fell 8 percent to $409.3 million.

Shares of the Milton, Georgia-based company fell to $2.50 in trading after the bell. They closed at $2.88 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

