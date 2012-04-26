British regulator fines Exillon Energy 292,950 stg

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator fined oil company Exillon Energy 292,950 pounds ($472,000) on Thursday for failings over its disclosure of 930,000 pounds of payments to its former chairman.

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) said Exillon, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in December 2010, made 930,000 pounds worth of payments between January and December 2010 to and on behalf of Maksat Arip, Exillon’s then chairman and a beneficiary of its major shareholder.

The FSA said Exillon had failed to categorise properly some of the payments made to Arip, which covered both business-related expenses and private matters such as personal travel and costs for his children’s education.

“Our related party rules protect minority shareholders in Premium Listed companies by ensuring large shareholders and company directors cannot unfairly benefit from their positions in the corporate governance of a listed company,” FSA acting director of markets David Lawton said in a statement.

The FSA added that Arip did not act improperly, nor was there any evidence to suggest that Arip or Exillon benefited financially from the payments or that Exillon’s shareholders suffered any losses.

Arip had arranged to pay back the money to Exillon with interest in 2010, the FSA said.