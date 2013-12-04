FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Firm controlled by Russia's Khotin may bid for Exillon Energy
December 4, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Firm controlled by Russia's Khotin may bid for Exillon Energy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to remove extraneous word “says” in headline)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Alexei Khotin could make a takeover offer for London-listed Exillon Energy Plc , a company controlled by Khotin said, setting the stage for a possible bidding war with the oil producer’s second-largest investor.

Seneal International Agency said it had bought a 29.99 percent stake in Exillon from the company’s founder, Kazakh businessman Maksat Arip, for 377 pence per share, or $300 million, making it Exillon’s largest investor.

Seneal said Khotin was also the beneficial controller of RusOil Group, which is exploring an offer for Exillon.

The announcement came a day after Exillon’s second largest investor, Russian businessman Mikhail Gutseriev, said he was considering making an offer for the company.

Exillon put itself on the block in mid-October after an approach from Arip prompted additional approaches.

Exillon’s shares closed 21 percent higher at 328 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Representatives of Seneal could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo and Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

