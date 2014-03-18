FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exillon Energy's full-year core earnings rise
March 18, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Exillon Energy's full-year core earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Oil producer Exillon Energy reported a 59 percent jump in full-year core earnings helped by higher oil prices and the weakening of the Russian ruble.

The London-listed company, which was a takeover target last year, said production rose 27.5 percent to 5,985,459 barrels in 2013.

Core earnings or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $73.3 million for the year ended Dec. 31 from $46.1 million a year earlier.

The company, whose oilfields are located primarily in Russia, said average commodity prices from domestic sales rose to $47 per barrel from $44 in 2012.

Exillon’s shares were up more than 10 percent at 165.25 pence at 0806 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

