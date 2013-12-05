FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exillon Energy ends formal sale process
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 5, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

Exillon Energy ends formal sale process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Exillon Energy Plc terminated its formal sale process after two of its largest shareholders said they planned to make separate bids for the company.

Exillon said on Thursday it would continue to seek an offer outside the framework of a formal sale process.

Alexei Khotin, who owns 29.99 percent of Exillon, could go head-to-head in a bidding war with Exillon’s second-largest investor, Mikhail Gutseriev, who acquired a 14.9 percent stake in the company last month.

Exillon said in September it would consider a sale, following an initial approach by its founder, Kazakh businessman Maksat Arip, which had prompted additional approaches. It commenced a formal sale process in October.

Exillon’s shares were down 10 percent at 295 pence at 1521 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.