MUMBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) is planning to raise 2.25 billion rupees ($35.94 million) in seven-year bonds at 9.75 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

ICICI Bank and Axis Bank will be the arrangers for the bond sale, said the source who did not want to be identified. ($1 = 62.6050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)