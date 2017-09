Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Eximbank)

* Reports Q2 2014 result

* Q2 2014 net profit fell 41.6 percent y/y to 169.07 billion dong ($7.98 million)

* H1 2014 net profit dropped 11.4 percent y/y to 514.98 billion dong

* Total assets on June 30, 2014 dropped 22.2 percent from end-2013 to 132.06 trillion dongFurther company coverage: (1 US dollar = 21,180.0000 Vietnam dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)