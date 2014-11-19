BRIEF-EXINI enters collaboration with DexTech Medical

Nov 19 (Reuters) - EXINI Diagnostics AB

* EXINI enters collaboration with DexTech Medical AB

* Says has signed a collaboration agreement with DexTech as to a clinical phase-II study with the candidate drug OsteoDex

* Objective is to monitor the progression of bone-metastatic disease in castration-resistant prostate cancer patients, utilizing the software package EXINI boneBSI in a clinical phase-II study of a new drug compound against bone metastases