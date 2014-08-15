FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exiqon posts Q2 revenue of DKK 30.7 mln, cuts 2014 revenue outlook
August 15, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Exiqon posts Q2 revenue of DKK 30.7 mln, cuts 2014 revenue outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Exiqon A/S

* Said on Thursday Q2 revenue was DKK 30.7 mln vs DKK 33.3

mln in Q2 2013

* Said Q2 EBIT loss was DKK 1.5 mln vs EBIT loss of DKK 0.7

mln in Q2 2013

* Said Q2 net loss was DKK 1.2 mln vs net loss of DKK 1.3

mln in Q2 2013

* Said now expects 2014 revenue of approximately DKK 135

million and EBITDA around DKK 5 million

* Said previously expected 2014 revenue of approximately DKK

150 million and EBITDA around DKK 5 million Source text for Eikon:

