BRIEF-Exiqon posts Q2 revenue of DKK 30.7 mln, cuts 2014 revenue outlook

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Exiqon A/S
* Said on Thursday Q2 revenue was DKK 30.7 mln vs DKK 33.3
mln in Q2 2013
* Said Q2 EBIT loss was DKK 1.5 mln vs EBIT loss of DKK 0.7
mln in Q2 2013
* Said Q2 net loss was DKK 1.2 mln vs net loss of DKK 1.3
mln in Q2 2013
* Said now expects 2014 revenue of approximately DKK 135
million and EBITDA around DKK 5 million
* Said previously expected 2014 revenue of approximately DKK
150 million and EBITDA around DKK 5 million Source text for Eikon:
