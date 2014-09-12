FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exiqon announces redefining high risk patients with stage II colon cancer
September 12, 2014 / 8:54 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Exiqon announces redefining high risk patients with stage II colon cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Exiqon A/S

* Announces redefining high risk patients with stage II colon cancer

* Says study results support microRNA-21 as an independent prognostic biomarker for recurrence free cancer specific survival

* Says this study confirms results from a previous study published in British Journal of cancer in 2012

* Says Exiqon will proceed with launch of the microRNA-21 test as a RUO (research use only) kit to facilitate further testing

* Says launch is planned for later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

