Exmar Q1 operating profit below expectations

BRUSSELS, April 26 (Reuters) - - Belgian natural gas shipping company Exmar reported a lower than expected operating profit for the first quarter on Thursday and said it was developing a new deepwater production facility and reviewing several new opportunities.

First-quarter core profit (EBIT) surged to $33.2 million from $5.8 million in the same period of 2011, buoyed by $23.8 million recognised in the period from the sale of the OPTI-EX floating production system.

But this was still below the average expectation of an EBIT of $34.6 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Exmar’s offshore unit contributed $22 million to the final operating profit while the liquefied natural gas (LNG) unit added $8 million.

“Exmar Offshore continues to build on the momentum created by the OPTI-EX deepwater production facility which commenced production in the Gulf of Mexico in December last year,” the company said in a statement.

“A new project for the design of a larger facility is under development. Several additional opportunities are currently under review,” the company said.

Exmar said it was strengthening its position in the West African market, where it investigated further projects.

The company’s liquid petroleum gas (LPG) unit contributed $4.2 million to the operating profit while its services and handling division had a loss of $1 million.

At its 2011 results, the group said it saw freight rates improving due to strong fundamentals, limited new buildings and increased product availability.