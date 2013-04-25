FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exmar profits from formation of LPG joint venture
April 25, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Exmar profits from formation of LPG joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 25 (Reuters) - Belgian gas carrying company Exmar said on Thursday that the formation of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) joint venture with Teekey LNG Partners had bumped up earnings in the first quarter.

Revenues slipped to $99.2 million in the first three months from $107.2 million a year earlier, but operating profit swelled to $64.6 million from $33.2 million, broadly in line with expectations.

The chief gain was a $54.2 million book profit from the formation of the LPG venture.

