Exmar profits from formation of LPG joint venture

BRUSSELS, April 25 (Reuters) - Belgian gas carrying company Exmar said on Thursday that the formation of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) joint venture with Teekey LNG Partners had bumped up earnings in the first quarter.

Revenues slipped to $99.2 million in the first three months from $107.2 million a year earlier, but operating profit swelled to $64.6 million from $33.2 million, broadly in line with expectations.

The chief gain was a $54.2 million book profit from the formation of the LPG venture.