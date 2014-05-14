FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ExOne quarterly revenue down 8 pct on lower 3D printer sales
May 14, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

ExOne quarterly revenue down 8 pct on lower 3D printer sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - ExOne Co reported an 8 percent drop in quarterly revenue as revenue from printers and micromachinery almost halved, sending the 3D printer maker’s shares down 13 percent in extended trading.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $5.5 million, or 38 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.9 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $7.3 million from $7.9 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

