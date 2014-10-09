FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Exor buys back 238.6 mln euros of 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Exor buys back 238.6 mln euros of 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds price)

MILAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Exor , a key investor in car maker Fiat, said on Thursday it had bought back 238.6 million euros ($304 million) of a bond issue maturing in June 2017.

The company said last month it would offer to buy back the bonds and would launch a new issue denominated in euros seeking to lengthen the average maturity of its debt.

Exor said it had repurchased the bonds at a premium of 12.791 percent to face value.

The issue had initially been worth a total of 750 million euros but Exor had carried out a previous smaller repurchase to leave the issue with a residual size of 690 million euros, before the latest deal.

The transaction will be settled on Oct. 14.

1 US dollar = 0.7837 euro Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Danilo Masoni and David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
