FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TPG Capital looking to buy Cushman & Wakefield for $2 bln-Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 9, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

TPG Capital looking to buy Cushman & Wakefield for $2 bln-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - TPG Capital is in advanced discussions to buy commercial property brokerage Cushman & Wakefield Inc from Exor SpA for about $2 billion, and an agreement could be announced as soon as next week, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Still, Bloomberg said one person cautioned there was no certainty of a deal being completed.

David Bonderman’s TPG would combine the Cushman brokerage with DTZ Group, which it bought last year, to create one of the world’s biggest real estate services firms.

Italian holding company Exor SpA hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley to find a buyer earlier this year. TPG has been competing against a range of other private-equity and strategic bidders, Bloomberg said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Last month, Exor said it had received several non-binding expressions of interest for the real estate company, in which it holds an 81 percent stake. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.