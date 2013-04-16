FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exor full-year 2012 net profit was 398.2 mln euros
April 16, 2013 / 11:51 AM / in 4 years

Exor full-year 2012 net profit was 398.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Italy-based holding company Exor SpA, which controls carmaker Fiat SpA, said Tuesday its 2012 net profit fell to 398.2 million euros ($521.01 million) from 504.2 million euros a year ago. Exor’s net profit for 2011 included a one-time gain of 306.6 million euros from buying a stake in U.S. automaker Chrysler. The company’s net asset value (NAV) rose by 1.3 billion million euros from the end of last year to 7.62 billion euros as of December 31, 2012.

Exor said it would pay a dividend of 0.3350 per ordinary share. Exor holds 30.01 percent of Fiat Industrial (FI.MI>, 15 percent of certification company SGS, 30.05 percent of carmaker Fiat and 69.27 percent of Cushman & Wakefield, a real estate company.

