FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exor looking to make two investments for at least 2 bln euros
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 22, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

Exor looking to make two investments for at least 2 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Italian investment company Exor , the holding company owned by Fiat’s founding family the Agnellis, is looking to make two major investments worth at least 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) each, Chairman and Chief Executive John Elkann said on Thursday.

Elkann had earlier said such investments would complement the current portfolio, and would most likely be in the services sector.

“We have in mind 1 billion euros (for each investment) but we could do more”, Elkann told analysts in a conference call. ($1 = 0.7318 Euros) (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.