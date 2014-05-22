Exor looking to make two investments for at least 2 bln euros

MILAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Italian investment company Exor , the holding company owned by Fiat’s founding family the Agnellis, is looking to make two major investments worth at least 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) each, Chairman and Chief Executive John Elkann said on Thursday.

Elkann had earlier said such investments would complement the current portfolio, and would most likely be in the services sector.

“We have in mind 1 billion euros (for each investment) but we could do more”, Elkann told analysts in a conference call. ($1 = 0.7318 Euros) (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Danilo Masoni)