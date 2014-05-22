FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exor seeks other big investments, most likely in services sector
#Chrysler LLC
May 22, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Exor seeks other big investments, most likely in services sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Italy, May 22 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Exor is looking for one or two other investments that would complement its portfolio, most likely in the services sector, Chief Executive John Elkann said on Thursday.

Elkann said Exor, whose three major investments include stakes in carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), tractor and truck maker CNH Industrial and real estate group Cushman & Wakefield, would look at companies that are similar to those three in that they have roots in Europe or America but operate globally.

“It’s more likely that we will make the investments in sectors that absorb less capital than CNH Industrial or FCA and which are more in the services sector, and not in industrials,” Elkann told journalists on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting in Turin.

“We are not in a hurry. We will wait until the right opportunity comes about.” (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Gianni Montani; editing by Francesca Landini)

