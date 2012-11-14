FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exor 9-month net profit 286.4 million euros
#Chrysler LLC
November 14, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Exor 9-month net profit 286.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italy-based holding company Exor SpA, which controls carmaker Fiat SpA, said Wednesday its net profit for the first nine months fell to 286.4 million euros from 484.7 million euros a year ago.

Exor’s net profit for the first nine months of 2011 had included a one-time gain of 323.3 million euros from buying a stake in Chrysler.

The company’s net asset value (NAV) rose by 1.14 billion million euros from the end of last year to 7.46 billion euros as of September 30.

Exor holds 30.1 percent of Fiat Industrial (FI.MI>, 15 percent of certification company SGS, 30.5 percent of carmaker Fiat and 69.7 percent of Cushman & Wakefield, a real estate company. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark,. editing by Stephen Jewkes)

