UPDATE 1-Italy's Agnellis eye sale of U.S. property firm Cushman & Wakefield
#Market News
March 31, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Italy's Agnellis eye sale of U.S. property firm Cushman & Wakefield

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

TURIN, March 31 (Reuters) - Exor, the Italian investment holding company controlled by the Agnelli family, is considering a possible sale of Cushman & Wakefield, the world’s third-largest real estate company, and could have a clearer picture in the next month or so, Exor’s chairman, John Elkann, said on Tuesday.

“We have received many signs of interest. We will have clearer ideas by the end of April or early May,” Elkann said on the sidelines of an event in Turin, without naming any of the interested parties. “We are confident”.

Exor, which also controls car maker Fiat Chrysler , paid $625 million for a 71.5 percent stake in Cushman & Wakefield in 2007. According to its website Exor now owns 80.9 percent of the New York-based real estate services company.

A sale could result in a big gain for Exor as rising property prices have pushed up the value of companies in the sector. Any deal would also come as Exor is looking at possible investments in the services sector.

Media reports have said the sale of Cushman & Wakefield, which was founded in 1917, could fetch as much as $2 billion and that Chinese conglomerate Fosun International is contemplating a bid.

Last year Exor said it wanted to spend as much as 2 billion euros to buy another global asset, either based in the United States or Europe, preferably in the services sector.

Shares in Exor were down 0.05 percent at 42.15 euros by 1130 GMT after hitting a new record high of 42.81 euros earlier in the session, outperforming an Italian market index , hich was down 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Gianni Montani; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Greg Mahlich; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
