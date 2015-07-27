FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exor says Glass Lewis recommends vote against PartnerRe-Axis tie-up
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Exor says Glass Lewis recommends vote against PartnerRe-Axis tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended that PartnerRe investors vote against the reinsurer’s planned merger with Axis Capital Holdings, saying a rival buyout bid by Italian holding company Exor was superior, Exor said on Monday.

“Given the existence of what we believe to be a superior offer from Exor for both common and preferred shareholders of PartnerRe, we believe shareholders should oppose the proposed merger with Axis,” Glass Lewis said in comments quoted by Exor in a statement.

The recommendation comes days after another leading proxy advisor, ISS, said it had “significant concerns” about a combination of PartnerRe and Axis and also urged PartnerRe’s shareholders to vote against the deal.

PartnerRe investors will vote on the proposed tie-up on Aug. 7.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.