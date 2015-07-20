FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exor boosts PartnerRe offer to $140.50/share
July 20, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

Exor boosts PartnerRe offer to $140.50/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 20 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Exor said on Monday it would offer a special dividend to PartnerRe common shareholders of $3 per share, lifting its overall offer for the reinsurer to $140.50 a share as it seeks to trump a rival bid.

Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy’s Agnelli family, has for months sought to convince PartnerRe investors to accept its offer over a merger the Bermuda-based company already agreed in January with peer Axis Capital Holdings.

A meeting of PartnerRe shareholders to vote on the Axis merger, whose terms were also improved last week, is scheduled for Aug. 7. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
