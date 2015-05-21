FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exor asks PartnerRe to declare its bid as superior
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Exor asks PartnerRe to declare its bid as superior

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 21 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Exor is willing to negotiate with PartnerRe over its $6.8 billion binding takeover bid once the reinsurer’s board determines its proposal superior to a rival one by Axis Capital Holdings, it said on Thursday.

Bermuda-based PartnerRe said on Wednesday it was ready to talk to Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy’s Agnelli family, to see if there was room to improve its offer.

In a statement on Thursday, Exor confirmed its all-cash offer for PartnerRe at $137.50 per share. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)

