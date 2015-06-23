FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exor says receives positive response from PartnerRe investors
June 23, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Exor says receives positive response from PartnerRe investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 23 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Exor said on Tuesday it had so far received a positive response to its offer for PartnerRe from the Bermuda-based reinsurer’s shareholders as it seeks to convince them to vote against a rival bid.

Exor has sought to persuade PartnerRe’s management for weeks that its $6.8 billion offer is “superior” to a merger the reinsurer agreed with Axis Capital Holdings back in January.

In the latest move in a battle of words between Exor and PartnerRe, the Italian company reiterated that its offer was “superior” to the Axis bid, also accusing PartnerRe’s board of engaging in an “irresponsible campaign to mislead its own shareholders”.

Exor will keep meeting PartnerRe investors this week. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

