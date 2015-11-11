Exor launches placement of 12 mln treasury shares

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Exor, the investment vehicle of Fiat’s founding Agnelli family, has launched the placement of up to 12 million treasury shares - equal to 4.87 percent of its share capital - via an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday the Agnellis, who control Exor, and two other private investors have committed to purchase shares for 50 million euros ($54 million) each, a total of 150 million euros.

Exor said it would cancel all of the company’s treasury shares that remain after completion of the placement in 2016, except for those needed to service its stock option plans.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint bookrunners for the placement, it added.

Exor shares closed down 1.2 percent on Wednesday at 44.8 euros.