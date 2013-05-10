FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exor says Q1 net profit falls to 51.1 mln euros
May 10, 2013 / 11:01 AM / in 4 years

Exor says Q1 net profit falls to 51.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Exor SpA , which controls carmaker Fiat SpA, said on Friday its net profit fell to 51.1 million euros in the first quarter of this year from 82.6 million euros posted in the same period one year ago.

The company’s net asset value rose to 8.36 billion euros, up 74 million euros from the end of last year.

Exor invested 104.4 million euros to buy its own shares from the beginning of this year until April 26. At the end of the period it had bought 2.35 pct of its ordinary shares.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

