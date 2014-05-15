FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exor swings into Q1 loss on lack of divs, weaker investments
May 15, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

Exor swings into Q1 loss on lack of divs, weaker investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Exor said on Thursday it had swung into a group loss in the first quarter, hit by weaker returns from its investments and lack of dividends.

The company, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said the consolidated group loss for the quarter stood at 83.2 million euros ($114 million), down from a profit of 51.1 million the previous year.

Exor, run by a scion of Fiat’s founding Agnelli family, said its net asset value stood at 9.89 billion euros at the end of March, up from 8.85 billion euros at the end of 2013.

Exor also has stakes in tractor and truck maker CNH Industrial, real estate group Cushman & Wakefield and soccer club Juventus, among others. ($1 = 0.7294 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
