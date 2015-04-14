FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exor says Cushman & Wakefield unit attracts wide interest
April 14, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Exor says Cushman & Wakefield unit attracts wide interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 14 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Exor on Tuesday said it had received several non-binding expressions of interest for real estate company Cushman & Wakefield, in which it holds an 81 percent stake, and due diligence by the potential buyers was ongoing.

The outcome of the process was uncertain at this point, it said in a statement.

Exor said its board had approved the possible issue of one or more bonds by the end of March 2016 for a total amount of up to 3 billion euros.

The statement also said 2014 consolidated profit was 323.1 million euros ($341 million) and that the company expected a positive result for this year.

Exor proposed paying a 2014 dividend of 0.35 euros per share.

$1 = 0.9467 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni

