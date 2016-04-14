Exor 2015 profit more than doubles on Cushman & Wakefield sale

MILAN, April 14 (Reuters) - Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy’s Agnelli family, said on Thursday its full-year profit more than doubled to 744.5 million euros ($839 million), boosted by the sale of property group Cushman & Wakefield.

The company, which also became the largest shareholder in The Economist last year and bought reinsurer PartnerRe, said its net asset value stood at 12.32 billion euros at the end of 2015, up from 10.17 billion euros a year earlier.

Exor is the top investor in carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and luxury group Ferrari , among other holdings, but has been investing to diversify its portfolio away from the capital intensive and cyclical automotive business.

Exor said it expected to report a profit this year and proposed paying a 2015 dividend of 0.35 euros per share.

The company also said it would propose to buy back shares over the next 18 months for up to 500 million euros and to issue non-convertible bonds for up to 2 billion euros by the end of April next year.