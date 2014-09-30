FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exor to buy back 2017 bond, plans new issue to lengthen debt
September 30, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

Exor to buy back 2017 bond, plans new issue to lengthen debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Exor is offering to buy back a bond maturing in 2017, with an outstanding size of 690 million euros ($871 million), and to launch a new issue in euros with the aim of lengthening the average maturity of its debt.

Exor said in a statement on Tuesday the offer runs through Oct. 8 and preliminary details on the amount of notes validly tendered would be announced the following day. On Oct. 9 Exor also plans to publish details of the repurchase price. (1 US dollar = 0.7923 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

