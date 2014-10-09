FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exor buys back 238.6 mln euros of 2017 bond
October 9, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Exor buys back 238.6 mln euros of 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Exor , a key investor in carmaker Fiat, said on Thursday it had bought back 238.6 million euros ($304 million) of a bond maturing in June 2017.

The company said last month it would offer to buy back the bond, with a residual size of 690 million euros, and launch a new issue denominated in euros seeking to lengthen the average maturity of its debt.

The benchmark rate, the purchase yield and the purchase price of the tender offer will be determined at around 1200 GMT, Exor added. The 2017 bond Exor was offering to repurchase had an initial size of 750 million euros.

1 US dollar = 0.7837 euro Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni

