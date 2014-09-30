UPDATE 1-Exor to buy back 2017 bond, plans issue to extend debt life

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Exor is offering to buy back a bond maturing in 2017, with a residual size of 690 million euros ($871 million), and plans to launch a new issue denominated in euros seeking to lengthen the average maturity of its debt.

Exor said in a statement on Tuesday the offer runs through Oct. 8 and preliminary details on the amount of notes validly tendered would be announced the following day. On Oct. 9 it also plans to publish details of the repurchase price.

Exor, the key shareholder in auto maker Fiat, in April said its board authorised issuing one or more bonds by the end of March 2015 for a total of up to 1 billion euros.

Within that mandate, Exor is considering issuing a new bond in euros for at least 500 million euros, depending on market conditions, it said on Tuesday.

The 2017 bond Exor is offering to repurchase had an initial size of 750 million euros. Turin-based Exor said in April it had repurchased and canceled 60 million euros of the bond, which carries a 5.375 percent coupon.

BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs and UniCredit are managing the new issue with Allen & Overy as legal adviser. (1 US dollar = 0.7923 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

