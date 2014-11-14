FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exor 9-mth earnings at 142 mln euros, sees FY profit
November 14, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Exor 9-mth earnings at 142 mln euros, sees FY profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Exor on Friday reported a nine-month consolidated profit of 142 million euros ($177 million) and confirmed it expects a positive result for the full year.

Consolidated profit in the same period a year earlier was 1.74 billion euros, boosted by a gain of 1.53 billion euros from the sale of an asset. In the third quarter, profit rose to 84.6 million euros from 71.6 million euros.

Exor, run by a scion of the Agnelli family which founded Fiat, said its net asset value stood at 8.89 billion euros at the end of September, from 8.85 billion euros at the end of last year.

Exor controls Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with a 30 percent stake and also has stakes in tractor and truck maker CNH Industrial, real estate group Cushman & Wakefield and soccer club Juventus, among others.

1 US dollar = 0.8026 euro Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

