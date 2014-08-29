FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Testing services provider Exova's revenue dragged by strong pound
#Industrials
August 29, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Testing services provider Exova's revenue dragged by strong pound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Exova Group Plc, a material testing services provider, reported a 2.7 percent fall in first-half revenue, hit by an increase in the value of the pound.

The Edinburgh-based company, which provides laboratory-based testing, fire safety and calibration services, said revenue slipped to 134.7 million pounds ($223.4 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 138.4 million pounds a year earlier.

Excluding the impact of a stronger pound, underlying revenue rose 3.4 percent.

Exova posted a bigger pretax loss of 38.1 million pounds during the six-month period. Pretax loss was 10.3 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, which went public in April, names Airbus Group NV, Siemens AG and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc among its clients. ($1 = 0.6031 British Pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
