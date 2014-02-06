FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Expedia cites areas of improvement
February 6, 2014 / 10:25 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Expedia cites areas of improvement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Expedia Inc : * During earnings conference call, CEO says company likely getting into ‘better operational rhythm’ * Improved volume trends seen in air business in Q4 * Cites revenue acceleration in vacation package business, says that business

has turned positive after being flattish to down in recent years * Company is being more aggressive about signing up more hotels as it sees room

night growth, says Hotwire showing improvement * Declines to comment on recent reports about Google trends, says

traffic tied to Google both on paid and organic basis continues to increase

