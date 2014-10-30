FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Expedia profit soars 50 percent
October 30, 2014

Expedia profit soars 50 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Expedia Inc reported robust earnings on Thursday, topping analyst estimates, as quarterly profit rose by more than 50 percent from the year-earlier quarter.

The online travel bookings company posted net income of $257.1 million and earned $1.94 per diluted share, well ahead of Wall Street’s average estimate of $1.74, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Expedia Inc’s shares were up 3.3 percent at $83.40 in after-hours trading in New York.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
