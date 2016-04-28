FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Online travel services company Expedia's revenue jumps 38.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Expedia Inc reported a 38.6 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped largely by a string of acquisitions.

Net loss attributable to the company was $121.9 million, or 81 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $44.1 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1NDNySx)

Revenue rose to $1.90 billion from $1.37 billion.

Expedia, the world’s largest online travel services company by bookings, last year embarked on an acquisition spree, buying vacation rental site HomeAway Inc for $3.9 billion, Orbitz Worldwide Inc for $1.3 billion and Travelocity for $280 million.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

