BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 9 Online travel services company Expedia Inc reported a 23.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by higher gross bookings.
The company's revenue rose to $2.09 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from about $1.70 billion a year earlier. (bit.ly/2k8pz4I)
Net income attributable to Expedia was $79.5 million, or 51 cents per share, compared with a loss of $12.5 million, or 9 cents per share.
The year-ago quarter included charges related to Expedia's purchase of vacation rental site HomeAway Inc, and some other items.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.17 per share in the latest quarter. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.