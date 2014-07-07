FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Expedia says to pay $660 mln for Australia's Wotif
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

Expedia says to pay $660 mln for Australia's Wotif

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. travel giant Expedia Inc said on Monday it agreed to buy Australian online travel group Wotif.com Holdings Ltd for A$703 million ($660 million) in cash, sending Wotif’s shares 25 percent higher.

Queensland-based Wotif said its directors, who own 20.2 percent of the company’s shares, and co-founder Andrew Brice, who has 15.5 percent, plan to vote in favour of the deal.

The purchase gives Expedia an established base to grow in the Asia-Pacfic region while providing a lifeline to Wotif as it struggles with weak hotel bookings and declining profits.

Expedia’s A$3.30 per share offer is a 14 percent premium to Wotif’s most recent closing price of A$2.90 and higher than levels traded since Dec. 17, when the company issued a profit warning.

Expedia’s Nasdaq-listed shares last closed up 2.4 percent at $82.21. ($1 = 1.0702 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.