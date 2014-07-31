FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Expedia profit rises on higher room, air ticket bookings
July 31, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Expedia profit rises on higher room, air ticket bookings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Expedia Inc reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher bookings for hotel rooms and airline tickets.

The company's net profit rose to $85.9 million, or 67 cents per share, for the second-quarter ended June 30 from $63 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/Xl6dto)

Excluding items, Expedia earned $1.03 per share.

Revenue rose 24 percent to $1.49 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

