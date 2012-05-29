FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2012

Asia hedge fund start-up Expedition hires ex-Sparx Bahra

HONG KONG, May 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based hedge fund startup Expedition Advisors has hired Kam Bahra, former chief executive of Sparx Asia Investment Advisors, as chief operating officer, a top executive at the firm said on Tuesday.

Craig James, Expedition’s founder and former head of Asian trading at New York-based hedge fund AM Investment Partners, confirmed the hire to Reuters.

Bahra, a former Deutsche Bank executive with more than two decades of experience in the financial sector and a well known figure in the Asian hedge fund industry, left the Hong Kong unit of Japanese money manager Sparx Group at the end of last year. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

