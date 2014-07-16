FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Experian says 11 pct of investors oppose Roberts move to chairman
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 16, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Experian says 11 pct of investors oppose Roberts move to chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Experian said 11.1 percent of shareholders had voted against the re-election of Don Robert as a director of the company, following opposition to his move to become chairman having previously been chief executive.

Roberts’ elevation, which enables chief financial officer Brian Cassin to take over as CEO at the world’s biggest credit checking company, directly contravenes Britain’s Corporate Governance Code and has been opposed by the Investment Management Association and Institute of Directors.

Experian also said that 14 percent of shareholders at its annual meeting on Wednesday had voted against its report on directors’ remuneration and 12.6 percent had voted against its remuneration policy. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.