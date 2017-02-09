A California law firm that filed more than 170 lawsuits
accusing three major U.S. credit bureaus of making errors in
consumers' credit reports does not have to consolidate the
cases, a federal judge in San Jose ruled.
In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila
rejected a plea by credit bureau Experian to let the cases be
decided by a single judge, saying the law firm, Sagaria Law, has
alleged enough unique facts in each case that consolidation
would not be helpful.
