A California law firm that filed more than 170 lawsuits accusing three major U.S. credit bureaus of making errors in consumers' credit reports does not have to consolidate the cases, a federal judge in San Jose ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila rejected a plea by credit bureau Experian to let the cases be decided by a single judge, saying the law firm, Sagaria Law, has alleged enough unique facts in each case that consolidation would not be helpful.

